Gathering for Great Lighthouses of Ireland in County Clare

MORE THAN 40 tourism representatives from all over the island of Ireland travelled to Clare to explore tourism projects that act as an engine of economic and social progress for rural communities.

Loop Head Lighthouse Experience and the wider peninsula was the key focus of the annual Great Lighthouses of Ireland networking event, which is being hosted this year by Clare County Council.

Established by Irish Lights, over eight years ago, Great Lighthouses of Ireland is a significant all-island tourism partnership, currently representing 16 entities, including local authorities, community groups and government agencies.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Irish Lights Chief Executive Yvonne Shields O’Connor, said that while Irish Lights’ core remit is to protect lives, property, trade and the environment at sea, Irish Lights are in a privileged position to fulfil its role as guardians of lighthouses around the coast of Ireland, north and south.

"We are passionate about supporting these heritage locations to be opened to the public so that visitors can experience the rich heritage and history that stems not only from the lighthouses, but also from the communities around them," she said.

Since 2015, the Great Lighthouses of Ireland partnership has offered a variety of 17 experiences with more than 155,000 visitors each year visiting or staying at a lighthouse.

“This great success is down to the combined effort of a dedicated community of people at local and national level who have worked together to develop a unique visitor experience at each site, which is true to the identity of their own local community," Ms O' Connor said.

She added: “I would like to extend my thanks for Clare County Council and the Loop Head community who have supported this partnership from the outset, and I wish them continued success with their future plans for the Loop Head Visitor Experience.”