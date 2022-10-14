Shannon Chamber talks energy crisis with Minister for Foreign Affairs

SHANNON Chamber welcomed the opportunity to meet with Simon Coveney TD., Minister for Foreign Affairs during his recent visit to Ennis.

Chamber President Eoin Gavin, CEO Helen Downes and director Ian Barrett discussed several issues of importance to members and which the Chamber has already brought to the attention of Government.

Joe Carey TD and Senator Martin Conway also attended.

Topics discussed included changes to the way agri-related products airway billed for Shannon but arriving at Dublin Airport are being processed through Border Custom Post (BCP).

Cognitive of the fact that the BCP remains open at Shannon for goods entering Shannon, the issue of concern to Chamber members, both freight forwarders and manufacturing companies, relates to the transhipment of consignments that are airway billed for Shannon but arrive in Dublin Airport.

Such consignments, which have always been sent via ‘flying truck’ to Shannon, can no longer clear BCP at Shannon and must be returned to Dublin BCP, incurring time and financial costs.

The current energy crisis was also discussed, and Minister Coveney was advised that Shannon Chamber, on behalf of its members, has submitted a comprehensive document to Government with recommendations on short to medium and long-term measures that could be adopted to address the national energy crisis.

This was done against a background where firms of all sizes and categories of activity are very worried about dramatic increases in energy costs and have concerns regarding security of supply over the coming months.

Multinationals in the Shannon area are being pressurised because of the massive energy price increases, adding to other pressures on costs. Being part of global corporations with multiple plants, they are at risk from a cost efficiency viewpoint internationally.

Spiralling energy costs and question marks over security of supply were discussed by the Chamber, who welcomed the supports communicated in Budget 2023 and commented that these supports would need to be reviewed again in early 2023.

Commenting on the meeting, Chamber CEO said: “We were delighted to be given the opportunity to have a meeting with Minister Coveney included in his itinerary and thank Joe Carey TD for making the arrangements.

"We look forward to continuing the discussion with Government on these and other issues warranting attention. We extend our thanks to Minister Coveney for the time given to Shannon Chamber during his visit to Ennis.”