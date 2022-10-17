Clare weather - Monday, October 17, 2022

Clare weather
A DRIER day in Clare today with spells of sunshine and some showers in the north.
Breezy at first with moderate to fresh southwest winds, easing later. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
Tonight: A cold, dry and mostly clear night. Some mist and fog will develop in light easterly or variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, milder in the south.
Tuesday: A good deal of dry weather with sunny spells, though it will turn cloudier through the day with some light rain and drizzle possible in southern areas. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in moderate easterly winds.
Further outlook: Turning more unsettled once again from Wednesday onwards with rain likely returning, possibly heavy and persistent in the south.
