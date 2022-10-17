Vehicle release service suspended in popular Clare car park

CLARE County Council has announced the suspension of a vehicle release service in the centre of its capital town.

Cars will no longer be able to be released after hours a popular car park located in the middle of Ennis.

Clare County Council said: "There will be no vehicle release service available at the Market Building Car Park, Ennis, from today, Friday 14th October, until further notice."

The Market Building car park, located in the market area, was built at a cost of €500,000 as part of a €1.75m development, and for many years, had struggled to attract traders before being turned into a car park.

Initially approved by the now defunct Ennis Town Council, the project was designed to house traders, the farmers market who temporarily moved to Roslevan but have stayed there since and other personnel selling goods.

The local authority added that cars left in the car park after the hours of 8pm "will not be accessible" until 8am the following morning.