Deaths in Clare - Tuesday, October 18, 2022

The death has occurred of Dympna Chambers (Nee Reddan), Clohanmore, Cree and late of Sixmilebridge Post Office, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her brother Junior and sister Bonnie.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Patrick (Pakie), brother Tony, sisters Anne and Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St Mary's Church, Cree this Wednesday evening, 19th Oct from 6 o' clock to 7.30.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Knocknahilla cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on the Cooraclare/Cree webcam.

Messages of sympathy can be left on the link below.

-------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen Connellan (née Collins) of Acha Bhile, Lahinch Road, Ennis, Clare.



Eileen died on 16th October 2022 (peacefully) at the Galway Clinic after a long illness.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Gerry, daughters Brenda, Laura, Julieanne and Geraldine, sons-in-law Brendan, Brian and Davy, grandchildren Eileen, Aaron, Cian, Lucy, Ava and Callum, sisters Brigetta and Maria, in laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis, on Thursday (20th October) from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Ennis, on Friday (21st October) for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, The Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

_____________________________________________

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.