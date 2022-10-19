Deaths in Clare - Wednesday, October 19, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Sr. Mairead HURLEY MSHR of Dublin / Miltown Malbay, Clare.
Mairead, Holy Rosary Sisters (Ireland, South Africa, Cameroon and Zambia and formerly of Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare) died on October 19th 2022 in the loving care of TLC Carton Nursing Home.
Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Maura. Deeply regretted by her Holy Rosary Sisters, brothers Paddy and John, sisters Jane and Mary nephews and nieces, aunts Nancy and Bridie and their families, and her many friends.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral Mass will take place in St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock on Friday, 21st October 2022, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Dardistown Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on the link below.
