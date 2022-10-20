Clare weather - Thursday, October 20, 2022

THIS MORNING will be largely dry in Clare with some bright spells. A chance of isolated showers.

Rain will develop through the afternoon and evening. Moderate southeast winds will increase fresh to strong in the southwest. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

National Outlook

OVERVIEW: Unsettled with rain most days.

TONIGHT: Wet in many areas with outbreaks of rain, some heavy falls possible. Much of Ulster will stay dry. Quite breezy with moderate to fresh easterly winds. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

FRIDAY: A mostly cloudy day with spells of rain, turning heavy at times. Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds will largely ease later. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain continuing in Connacht and Ulster, becoming dry and mostly clear elsewhere. Southwest winds will generally be light to moderate, stronger in Atlantic coastal areas. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees, milder in the north and west.

SATURDAY: Rain in northwestern areas will gradually clear through the day. Most areas will have good dry and bright spells. Southerly winds will be mostly light, breezier for a time in the northwest. Highs of 14 to 17 degrees. Showers will develop in the south later in the afternoon. Rain will spread northwards overnight.

SUNDAY: Currently Sunday looks to be turning wet again with rain in most places. Light southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Wet weather likely again during the early days of next week.