Clare environmental group to take legal challenge against Limerick plant

Aughinish Alumina in Askeaton is one of Limerick's biggest employers
A CLARE environmental group are looking to take a case against a West Limerick plant.
Futureproof Clare are looking to bring a campaign against a bauxite refinery expansion in Aughinish Alumina near Foynes.
A spokesperson for the group said: "Aughinish Alumina, a Russian-owned aluminium refinery which is the largest of its kind in Europe, is currently planning to expand a disposal area for toxic mining waste in an area of conservation on the Shannon Estuary."
As a result, Futureproof Clare, a grassroots environmental organisation, are taking a case to court, they said.
"While the refinery employs some 400 people, it is also believed that more sustainable employment can be brought to the area," the group has said.
