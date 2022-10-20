Deaths in Clare - Thursday, October 20, 2022

The death has occurred peacefully at his home, of Martin Hehir, Monmore, Kilrush, Co. Clare, in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, brother Flan and sisters Maura, Phil and Margaret.

Sadly missed by his sons Michael, James, Martin and Padraig, daughters Marie and Áine, brothers Paddy, Michael, Joe, John and Tommy, sister Nancy, daughters in law Ursula, Natalie and Anne Marie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in laws, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Martin's gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in St. Senan's Church, Kilrush on Friday (21st October) from 8 o'clock with Funeral prayers at 9.30 p.m.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (22nd October) at 2 o'clock, with burial immediately afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Shanakyle.

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Liam (Bill) Murphy, Ennis Road, Kilrush and formerly of Barntick, Clarecastle, Co. Clare. In the kind care of Staff of St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Ennis.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Antoinette, sons Liam and Diarmuid, daughter Rioghna, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, beloved grandchildren Rory, Paidi, Joe and Estella, brothers Tom and Conor, sisters Mary and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces,relatives and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St. Senan's Church, Kilrush on Friday evening from 5 o'clock with Prayers at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Clarehill Cemetery, Clarecastle.

The death has occurred of Alfred (Alfie) SEXTON of Sandymount, Dublin / Offaly / Clare.



Alfred died on 20th October 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Hilary and loving father of Rowan, Flora and Breffni. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Stephanie, son-in-law Matt, grandson Caelan, extended family and devoted friends.

Reposing at his family home on Friday (October 21) from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Service on Saturday (October 22) at 2.15pm at Mt Jerome Crematorium Garden Chapel.

