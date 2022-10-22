Search

23 Oct 2022

Clare hurling star wins scholarship for Limerick college

Diarmuid Ryan (right)

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

22 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

CLARE hurling star Diarmuid Ryan received a special scholarship to a Limerick college.

Diarmuid Ryan, who is a first year Professional Master of Education (Primary Teaching) student at MIC, received a MIC GPA Scholarship.

The Cratloe clubman has played inter-county hurling for the Banner since 2017 and is nominated for an All Star award for his performance in Clare’s All-Ireland Championship campaign this year, where they reached the Semi-Final stages. 

Diarmuid attended Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís Secondary School and was Vice-Captain of the Harty Cup winning team in 2018.

He was a key hurler for MIC while studying a Bachelor of Arts degree, including captaining the side in their 2021 Fitzgibbon Cup campaign. Diarmuid is also a crucial player for Cratloe and guided them to the Semi-Finals of this year’s Clare Senior Hurling Championship, before they lost out to reigning Champions, Ballyea. 

Reacting to his scholarship, Diarmuid said: “I am full of pride to be an MIC GPA Scholarship awardee. The scholarship and the support from MIC and the GPA will benefit me hugely in my studies as it will allow me to balance my time between my studies with my sporting commitments, without additional financial worries.

"Ultimately, I think this support will also help me be the best teacher I can be.”

Under the scholarship, MIC contributes 50% of the successful applicants programme fees and the GPA contributes the remaining 50%.

Caoimhe Costelloe and Diarmuid Ryan will also become ‘MIC GPA Scholars’ and will act as ambassadors within MIC’s sporting community and will play a key role in supporting Gaelic Games at MIC. 

Congratulating Caoimhe and Diarmuid on being awarded the MIC GPA Scholarships was Professor Niamh Hourigan, Vice-President of Academic Affairs at MIC, who said: 

“I wish Diarmuid and Caoimhe the very best in their academic and sporting endeavours over the coming year. We are delighted to partner once again with the Gaelic Players Association in these postgraduate scholarships, offering GPA athletes the opportunity to further their academic journey at MIC whilst continuing to pursue their sporting career. 

