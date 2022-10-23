Popular Clare playground reopens with brand-new equipment

Tír Na nÓg Playground is Shannon’s only soft flooring community play area
CLARE County Council have confirmed the reopening of a popular playground in Shannon.
The Shannon Leisure Centre playground has now officially opened its gates to the public, following a two week closure while some improvement works were underway.
Tír Na nÓg Playground is Shannon’s only soft flooring community play area. Rubber surfacing ensures children can play in a safe and secure environment. It includes over 12 pieces of equipment to choose from.
At the time, they said: "The public playground beside the Shannon Leisure Centre is currently closed due to the ongoing works for the installation of a mobility swing."
On October 20, the local authority confirmed via their Twitter page, that the popular playground is once again welcoming Clare families.
They said: "Works to install a mobility swing have now been completed and the playground beside Shannon Leisure Centre has reopened."
