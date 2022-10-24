Clare weather - Monday, October 24, 2022

Clare weather
TODAY in Clare will bring further scattered showers or spells of rain mixed in with some drier brighter spells.
Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds.
Tuesday will be a drier day in general with just some well scattered light showers and some sunny spells.
Highest temperatures around 13 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
It looks to be breezier on Wednesday with spells of rain gradually spreading up from the south.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.