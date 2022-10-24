Firefighters fight off blaze at former County Clare business

Firefighters were at the scene on Sunday
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a blaze at a former commercial premises in County Clare.
The alert was raised shortly after 4pm on Sunday, when four units were sent to a fire at a former business located at the junction of Clare Road and Tobarteascáin in Ennis.
The four units were sent from Clare County Fire and Rescue Service. They included a hydraulic platform and water tanker.
Firefighters worked through the evening to tackle the blaze, which was concentrated in a shed on the premises which was previously used for storing timber.
A number of searches were carried out across the area to ensure that the building was unoccupied. The Fire Control Service confirmed that there were no persons found.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, while investigations are still ongoing, they confirmed.
