Search

25 Oct 2022

Clare weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Clare weather - Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Clare weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

25 Oct 2022 9:33 AM

CLOUDY in Clare with scattered showers extending from the south.

More persistent and at times heavy rain will extend from the south during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh south to southeasterly winds.

National Outlook
Overview: Remaining rather mild however turning quite wet at times too especially on southern and western fringes.

Tonight: A windy night with rain clearing to showers early on, some will turn heavy or thundery at times. Mild with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees, becoming blustery too with fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds developing.

Wednesday: Blustery with scattered showers, extending across the country but remaining most frequent in the west, with the best of the longer dry and sunny spells in the east. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Wednesday night: Becoming mostly dry early on in the night with long clear spells. Cloud will build from the south as the night progresses with further showers developing on western and southern coasts towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Thursday: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain along southern and western coasts with more persistent rain extending from the south through the afternoon and evening. Very mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate south to southeasterly winds.

Firefighters fight off blaze at former County Clare business

Thursday night: Rain will clear all but the northwest early in the night with dry clear spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Friday: After a bright and mostly dry start, cloud will thicken through the afternoon with rain following later in the afternoon extending over the south of the country through the evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable winds.

Further outlook: Staying unsettled and fairly mild over the weekend, with further outbreaks of rain.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media