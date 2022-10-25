Flyshannon offers free flights to Paris to celebrate launch of new service

A NEW promotion has been launched offering free return flights from Shannon Airport to Paris throughout November.

FlyShannon.ie, the official holiday partner of the the airport has teamed up with Vueling to offer passengers the chance to discover the city of love or have the adventure of a lifetime in Disneyland Paris with a three-day weekend trip.

Departure dates for the free flights to Paris campaign are limited to each Friday in November with the return flights on the Monday.

“We are very excited about our free flights campaign,” commented Declan Power of FlyShannon.

"The chance to visit Paris is a dream for many people. We are delighted that we can make that dream a reality and offer free flights with our package holidays to Paris and Disneyland Paris with the convenience of direct flights from Shannon Airport," he added.

To claim free flights and to find out more call (061) 575 490 or book online at flyshannon.ie.

The Vueling service, which was launched in September, operates twice weekly Monday to Friday, between Shannon Airport and Orly, the second biggest airport in France.

Vueling, a member of the International Airlines Group, is the largest carrier in Spain with hubs in Barcelona, Paris Orly and Fiumicino in Rome.

The free-flights offer, announced this Monday, includes a 20kg bag per booking. Tickets must be booked before November 1.