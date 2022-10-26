Deaths in Clare - Wednesday, October 26, 2022

The death has occurred of Tom (Thomas Stephen) McCarrick of Rathfarnham, Dublin / Ennis, Clare.



Beloved husband of Denise and adored father of Úna, Caoimhe and Orla.

Tom will be sadly missed by his loving family, his dear sons-in-law Mark and Mícheál, his 4 treasured grandchildren Cillian, Síofra, Laurence and baby Avril, his brother-in-law Douglas, sisters-in-law Dorothy and Anne, niece, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours, especially his close friend Mick Burke.

Suaimhneas síoraí i leaba na n-aingeal

Reposing at his home on Friday, 28th October, from 4'oc to 7'oc.

Funeral mass on Saturday morning, at 11'oc, in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Ballyboden, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. If you are unable to attend Tom's funeral mass you may view online the link below.

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy you may do so in the link below.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam

Fear céile Denise. Athair iontach Úna, Caoimhe & Orla. Athair céile Mark & Mícheál. Sean-athair grámhar Cillian, Síofra, Laurence & Avril. Á chaoineadh go géar ag a chlann & a chairde uilig.

Suaimhneas siorai i leaba na n-aingeal

--------------------

The death has occurred of John Looney of Quarter Mire, Mullagh, Clare



John died at at University College Hospital, Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving wife Joan.

Deeply regretted by his family, Marie, Aidan, Geraldine & Ita, daughter in law Kate, sons in law Mark, Michael & Rory, grandchildren Katie, Jack, Sarah, Eóin, Oisín, Hannah, Ailbhe, Cormac, Michéal, Meadhbh, Shay & Aoife, great-grandson Brían, sister in law Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary's Church, Mullagh on Friday 28th October from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Saturday 29th October at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Kildimo Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed live on the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be expressed on the 'Condolence' section below.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Tony HANRAHAN of Ballsbridge, Dublin / Kilrush, Clare.



Tony (Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 and formerly of Kilrush, Co. Clare) died on October 25, 2022 – (peacefully) at home in his 82nd year in the loving care of his family.

Beloved husband of Peggy and loving Dad of Barra, Rory, Fiona and Eoghan. Father-in-law to the late Una Hanrahan. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, brother Sean, and sisters Cora & Mary, grandchildren Moss, Riley & Finn, daughter-in-law Kasia, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o’c. at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium.

For those unable to attend, the Mass may be viewed live at the link below.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Our Lady’s Hospice – www.olh.ie – if wished

“May he rest in peace”

-------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patricia FRAWLEY (née Coote) of Derryguihy, Kilmurry McMahon, Clare



Patricia Frawley (née Coote),Better known as Patsy, died peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick in her 87th year.

Wife of Brendan.

Deeply regretted by her family, her husband Brendan, sons Donacha, Ivor and Cahal, daughter Linda, daughters-in-law Angela, Helen and Ann, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Brian, Rhianna, Saoirse, Tierlan, Sholah, Ruby, Fionn, Sadie and Grace, brothers Mike and Frankie, sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary's Church Kilmurry McMahon this Thursday evening the 27th October from 5pm with funeral prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

HOUSE FOR FAMILY AND CLOSE FRIENDS ONLY PLEASE

_____________________________________________

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

May they all rest in peace.