27 Oct 2022

Clare actress stars in Limerick Panto Society production

Clare actress stars in Limerick Panto Society production

The launch of the Limerick Panto Society's Cinderella. I PICTURES: Adrian Butler

Cian Ó Broin

27 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A CLARE actress is starring in the Limerick Panto Society's Christmas production of Cinderella.

Cinderella sees the return of Natasha Coughlan, who hails from Ennis in County Clare.

Natasha will play the title role this year having starred as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. Natasha proved a huge hit with Panto audiences and she is looking forward to playing the classic role of Cinderella.

Limerick Panto Society was founded in 1985 with the purpose of creating and keeping Panto tradition alive in Limerick.

"The last couple of years have been difficult for everyone and unfortunately the Society was forced to cancel their festive fare over the last two years," they said.

Now,however, it's back and back with a bang. The group is busy preparing for this year’s production Cinderella, which will be staged at the The Millenium Theatre TUS from December 27, 2022 to January 8, 2023.

This season’s offering will be the Society’s 36th production and the group is excited to be at their new home in The Millenium Theatre, TUS.

The Society would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff and management of TUS (Technological University of the Shannon) for providing a wonderful venue.

The classic tale of Cinderella will be this year's offering with all your favourite characters performing.

"The story will as usual contain many surprises and promises many twists and turns along the way. However the important aspect of all the group's productions is that it prides itself on traditional family entertainment and of course the importance of interactions with the audience," the society said.

The interactions with the audience are the very essence of a successful pantomime, they added.

Cinderella is written by Tim Cusack. Tim had to go solo when he wrote Alice in Wonderland back in 2018 which was a big hit with young and old.

Tim dedicates this script Cinderella the Panto to his Mum Carmel who we lost last year.

Tim can’t wait to return as the panto Dame when he will play the part of Frilly Knicks, one of the “Ugly Sisters” Tim has a huge army of fans and he is looking forward to renewing acquaintances with old friends this Panto season. 

News

