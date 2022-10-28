Search

28 Oct 2022

Judge asked to dismiss Ennis mart assault brought against farmer

Judge asked to dismiss Ennis mart assault brought against farmer

Ennis Courthouse

Reporter:

Gordon Deegan

28 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

A JUDGE has been asked to dismiss an assault charge brought against a Limerick farmer who is accused of assaulting another man at Ennis Mart last year.

At Ennis District Court, this Wednesday, solicitor Daragh Hassett made the application to Judge Mary Larkin to dismiss the case against his client after the alleged injured party failed to appear in court for the hearing.

Gary McNamara, aged 43 of Ruan Manor, Ruan, Castleconnell, County Limerick denies assaulting Bernard Earley at Ennis Mart on August 17, 2021.

After Mr Earley failed to attend, Mr Hassett told Judge Larkin “I am asking for the case to be dismissed."

He said: “Myself and my client have a certain view of the alleged injured party in this case in relation to his motives."

Mr Hassett told the court that following the last call-over of cases, in September, details of the case were reported in the media - including by Limerick Live.

In Pictures: Clare star at Limerick Panto launch

Subsequent to the procedural hearing, Mr  Hassett said he received a phone call from the (geographic) area where the alleged injured party lives “asking for a phone call back from me to discuss the case”.

The solicitor added: “I thought that this was improper.”

Mr Hassett submitted that the CCTV evidence in the case is of no assistance to the prosecution case and he said he was resisting "in the strongest possible terms" a garda application seeking to have the case be adjourned to next January.

Sergeant Aiden Lonergan told the court the alleged injured party could not come to court due to a medical issue concerning a close family relative and that Mr Hassett’s office had been informed on Monday that the alleged injured party would not be coming to court.

Mr Hassett told Judge Larkin that there was no medical evidence before her in relation to what the alleged injured party has told gardai.

After Judge Larkin asked if there was any medical evidence, Sgt Lonergan replied: “I can’t adduce that today.”

Noting the reply, the judge said she would adjourn the case to November 2 to facilitate the production of medical evidence concerning Mr Earley’s relative.

Green light for feasibility study into permanent ice-rink for Limerick

Judge Larkin indicated that if the evidence is not before the court, she "will have to accede to Mr Hassett’s application” for the dismissal of the case.

In court last month, Mr Hassett said that Mr McNamara was “to fully contest the case in every way”.

A native of County Limerick, Mr McNamara, who is a son for Euromillions winner Deloras McNamara, farms a substantial landholding in east Clare.

Previously, Mr Hassett told the court that the case is not suitable for legal aid.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media