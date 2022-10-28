Deaths in Clare - Friday, October 28, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of John Lonergan of Rockbarton, Ballysheen, Sixmilebridge, Clare.
Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.
Deeply missed by his loving family, wife Patricia, son Niall, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Inés, John, Mia and Christopher, sisters Helen and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
May he Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home Sixmilebridge this Monday (31st October) from 6pm followed by removal 7:30pm to St Finnachtas Church.
Funeral Mass Tuesday (1st November) at 11am followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium at 1pm.
No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.
