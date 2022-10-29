Clare musicians celebrating release of new album at Lime Tree Theatre

A TRIO of musicians will celebrate the release of a 2021 album at a theatre in Limerick.

The album Nasc is the 2021 release from Co. Clare musicians Tara Breen and Pádraig Rynne.

The duo have been performing regularly since 2009 and had always planned on releasing a duet album. 2020 offered the perfect opportunity to enter the studio with Jim Murray and special gusts Dónal Lunny and Elaine Hogan.

The album was produced by Pádraig Rynne and recorded in Malbay studios in Miltown Malbay over a four day recording period.

What followed was a nine track album of mostly Irish traditional music with a sprinkle of Scottish, Asturian and Breton melodies as well as self-composed pieces by Pádraig and Jim.

Tara Breen has numerous All Ireland titles on the fiddle and tours regularly with The Chieftains, Stockton’s wing and as a solo performer.

Pádraig Rynne is considered a leading figure in Irish music and is founding member of well-known bands such as NOTIFY and Guidewires.

Jim has been one of the most sought after and busiest musicians of his generation over the past two decades recording and touring with some of the best known folk musicians in the world.

Their 2021 release "Nasc" is regarded as one of the finest albums in recent years from an Irish Traditional outfit and was winner of the best traditional album in the 2022 American Celtic listener supported radio awards.

Described as "one of the freshest sounds in Irish music" by fRoots, Pádraig Rynne is a virtuoso musician, prolific composer and is regarded as the finest concertina player in Irish music today. With an MA in Music Technology and with a passion for experimenting in diverse genres Pádraig is recognized for his refreshing explorations into the Irish tradition and for his ground-breaking band NOTIFY, described by the New York Echo as "cinematic in scope".

A worthy description as "a musical wizard" by Music Network, Tara Breen is the fiddler with the legendary band, The Chieftains.

She is an all-round extraordinary musician who has 11 solo All-Ireland titles. Tara is also the winner of both the coveted Fiddler of Dooney and Michael Coleman Fiddle competitions and was invited to perform at Dublin Castle for the Queen of England during her State visit to Ireland. T

Jim Murray has been touring the world full time as a professional musician since the age of eighteen. Jim is considered Sharon Shannon’s “right hand man” having recorded and toured with her over five continents.

Tickets available on The Lime Tree Theatre website.