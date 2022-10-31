Deaths in Clare - Monday, October 31, 2022

The death has occurred of Bridget Ryan (née Casey) of Clonbunny, Newport, Tipperary / Tulla, Clare.



Bridget died on 31st October, 2022 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Cahercalla Community Hospital, Ennis.

Predeceased by her husband Willie and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Pat, daughters Mary Melody and Joan Duffy, sons in law Tommy and Con, grandchildren Paul, David and Róisín, brother Connie and sister in law May, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday, 2nd November from 6 to 7 p.m. with removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 3rd at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on the link below. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Winfield Keane of Cratloe, Clare / Limerick / Offaly.



Winfield died October 30th 2022 peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Cratloe.

Beloved husband of Mary. Dearly loved father of Morgan, Suzanne and Denis.

Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Frieda, son-in-law Richard, his beloved grandchildren Clara, Esther, Cerys, Caitriona, Laura and Emily, extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Removal arriving at St. John's Church, Cratloe this Thursday (3rd November) at 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass will take place this Friday (4th November) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Durrow, Co. Offaly arriving at approximately 2.30pm.

---------------------------

The death has occurred of Jenny Garry, The Square, Kildysart,in her 95th year, in the loving care of the staff at Cahercalla Community Hospital.

Sadly missed by her sister Pauline, nephews Michael and Martin, niece Mary, cousins, niece-in-law, nephew-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, large circle of friends and neighbours.

May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

-----------------------------

