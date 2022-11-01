Search

Clare weather - Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Clare weather

SUNNY spells this morning in Clare but showers will become widespread through the late afternoon and evening hours. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in mostly moderate southwest to west winds.

National Outlook
Overview: Unsettled with spells of wet and blustery, or windy weather, there will be a continued risk of flooding after a wet couple of weeks. Temperatures will fall back closer to average, noticeably cooler at night, however frost is not anticipated.

Tonight: Mostly dry and clear with just a few isolated showers mostly near Atlantic coasts. Cloud will increase as the night goes on with outbreaks of rain reaching the west coast by Wednesday morning. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees, while light to moderate southwest winds gradually backing southerly and freshening by morning.

Wednesday: It will be a wet and potentially very windy start to Wednesday however the rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers by afternoon, with the showers mostly becoming confined to western coasts by evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh to near gale and very gusty southwest winds.

Wednesday night: While it will be a dry and mostly clear night in the east, showers will continue to affect western coasts, pushing in over the western half of the country by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, while southwest winds will moderate towards morning.

Thursday: Showery outbreaks of rain, while pushing in to the midlands, will ease through the day. Parts of the east may remain dry, with good sunny spells developing across much of the country by evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, while winds will veer westerly easing light to moderate by evening.

Thursday night: Some scattered showers may drift into the northwest overnight, but overall it will be dry with long clear spells and lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Friday: Mostly dry and bright through the morning, but cloud will increase with rain pushing in from the southwest through the afternoon. Winds will also back southerly through the afternoon and freshen through the evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Further Outlook. Current indications suggest that after a wet Friday night, Saturday will be a showery day, and while showers look to continue on Sunday but it could get quite windy too.

