Met Éireann warns of 'damaging gusts' as weather warning is issued for Clare

A status yellow wind & rain warning has been issued
FOLLOWING on from Monday's weather warning, Met Éireann has issued another weather alert for Clare.
The status yellow wind & rain warning, which was issued at 11.40am this Tuesday, will come into effect at 4am on Wednesday.
"Very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur," states the warning which adds that a "spell of heavy rain" which is predicted will cause flooding in some places.
There is also a potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts.
The national weather warning - the second in less than 72 hours - will remain valid until 9pm on Wednesday.
Various agencies, including Clare County Council, are on standby and will be monitoring the situation as it develops.
Road users, in particular, are being urged to exercise caution if driving during any bad weather.
