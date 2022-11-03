Clare weather - Thursday, November 3, 2022

SCATTERED heavy and possibly thundery showers in Clare with local hail and lightning.

Showers will become less frequent and less heavy through the evening.

Cool and breezy with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with southerly winds through early part of the day later veering west and then northwest later and mostly moderate in strength, however winds will remain fresh to strong near coasts at times, with northwesterly gales developing on southwestern coasts through the afternoon.

National Outlook

Overview: Unsettled, especially in the west.

TONIGHT: Mostly dry and clear, apart from a few coastal showers in the west and northwest. Chilly with lows of 3 to 6 degrees in mostly light westerly breezes.

FRIDAY: The driest day countrywide this week with just isolated showers and good sunshine, turning hazy from the west later. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees with just westerly breezes later backing southerly. A band of heavy and possibly thundery rain together with freshening southwesterly winds will sweep in from the Atlantic after dark with spot flooding. Mild with lows of 8 to 11 degrees.

SATURDAY: Any lingering overnight rain will quickly clear with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly affecting the western half of Ireland. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds. Some heavier showers will push into Atlantic counties overnight, while staying mostly clear elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in rather brisk southwest winds.

SUNDAY: Brisk southwest winds will feed in scattered heavy showers, turning thundery across Atlantic counties. Sunny spells too, with the best of these across the east. Highest temperatures once again ranging 12 to 15 degrees.

MONDAY: A milder day but with blustery outbreaks of rain, later giving way to drier and brighter conditions.