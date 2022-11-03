Man killed in Clare road collision involving truck and car

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision in County Clare this Thursday afternoon.

The two vehicle collision, which involved a car and a truck, occurred on the R352 at Clooney village, near Ennis at approximately 2pm.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, was fatally injured during the collision.

"The body of the deceased male has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place in the coming days," said a garda spokesperson.

The R352 (Ennis to Portumna road) is currently closed and local diversions are in place as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. The road is expected to remain closed overnight.

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.

"Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the R352 Ennis to Portumna road and surrounding roads between 1.15pm and 2pm today, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí," said a spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis garda station on 065 684 8100 or any garda station.