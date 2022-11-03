Search

04 Nov 2022

Deaths in Clare - Thursday, November 3, 2022

Deaths in Clare - Thursday, November 3, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

03 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

The death has occurred of Colm Murray of Spancil Hill, Ennis, Clare / Dublin City, Dublin.

Colm died on Nov.1st - Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

----------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Houlihan of Ballykeelaun, Parteen, Clare.

Patrick died on the 2nd of November, 2022, under the exemplary care of the staff of Trauma Ward, University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Noreen and adored father of Denise, David, Yvonne and Melissa. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Kathleen, Agnes and Marie, his precious grandchildren, sons-in-law Rory (Browne) and John (Coughlan), nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends. Pre-deceased by his sisters Peggy and Jean, brother Michael and granddaughter Róisín.

He will be deeply missed.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Friday (4th November) from 6pm to 7:30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Parteen.

Funeral Mass Saturday (5th November) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

House private, please.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

---------------------------------
The death has taken place (peacefully) surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff of Cahercalla Hospice Ennis of

 Anthony (Tony) Breene, Mill Road, Ennis and formerly of Tarmon West, Kilkee and Glasloune, Doonbeg.

Sadly missed by his daughters Jacqueline, Olivia and Veronica, grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel, Lennon, Cliódhna and RileyMae, brother Matthew, sisters Mary, Margaret, Marita and Geraldine, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing on this Friday evening 4th November at Lillis’ Funeral Home in Kilkee from 6.00 p.m. until 7.30 p.m.

Funeral arriving on Saturday morning 5th November to St. Senan’s Church in Bealaha for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial in Doonmore Cemetery, Doonbeg.

Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so in the link below.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, in lieu, to Cahercalla Hospice, Ennis.

-----------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media