Deaths in Clare - Thursday, November 3, 2022

The death has occurred of Colm Murray of Spancil Hill, Ennis, Clare / Dublin City, Dublin.



Colm died on Nov.1st - Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Houlihan of Ballykeelaun, Parteen, Clare.

Patrick died on the 2nd of November, 2022, under the exemplary care of the staff of Trauma Ward, University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Noreen and adored father of Denise, David, Yvonne and Melissa. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, Kathleen, Agnes and Marie, his precious grandchildren, sons-in-law Rory (Browne) and John (Coughlan), nieces, nephews, neighbours and his many friends. Pre-deceased by his sisters Peggy and Jean, brother Michael and granddaughter Róisín.

He will be deeply missed.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Blackwater, this Friday (4th November) from 6pm to 7:30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Parteen.

Funeral Mass Saturday (5th November) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

House private, please.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

If you would like to write a condolence please do so on the link below.

The death has taken place (peacefully) surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff of Cahercalla Hospice Ennis of

Anthony (Tony) Breene, Mill Road, Ennis and formerly of Tarmon West, Kilkee and Glasloune, Doonbeg.

Sadly missed by his daughters Jacqueline, Olivia and Veronica, grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel, Lennon, Cliódhna and RileyMae, brother Matthew, sisters Mary, Margaret, Marita and Geraldine, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing on this Friday evening 4th November at Lillis’ Funeral Home in Kilkee from 6.00 p.m. until 7.30 p.m.

Funeral arriving on Saturday morning 5th November to St. Senan’s Church in Bealaha for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial in Doonmore Cemetery, Doonbeg.

Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so in the link below.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, in lieu, to Cahercalla Hospice, Ennis.

