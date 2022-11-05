Search

05 Nov 2022

More family carers needed for Clare following shortage

More family carers needed for Clare following shortage

50 family carers across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary are required

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

05 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

FAMILY Carers Ireland has announced plans to recruit 50 Home Care Workers across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

It comes as figures from the HSE show that over 600 people were on the waiting list for home support services in CHO 3 at the end of June.

The national charity representing Ireland’s 500,000 family carers is a HSE-approved home care provider with over 30 years of experience in providing quality respite, emergency respite and home care.

It is seeking candidates with a least 2 QQI healthcare modules and is offering a range of benefits including guaranteed and flexible hours, training, career progression, excellent hourly rates and travel payment.

As a not-for-profit organisation, any profits earned from the delivery of home care goes directly back into supporting family carers.

New jobs and office in Shannon as aviation company announces new plans

Brid Horan, National Lead for Home Support Services with Family Carers Ireland, said:

“Family Carers Ireland is delighted to be adding 50 new Home Care Workers across Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary so that we can meet the growing demand for a personalised, tailored and quality home care service.

“Our staff play a crucial role within our healthcare system supporting people with additional care needs to remain living in their own homes and communities for as long as is possible.

“We are appealing to professional, friendly and empathetic Home Care Workers who want to work for a reputable and employee-focused charity.

“As an employer, we are determined to be market leaders in how we treat our staff and we are constantly striving to improve not just pay and conditions but career progression opportunities.”

Anyone who meets the criteria above and is interested in joining the Family Carers Ireland home care team is asked to forward their CV to jobs@familycarers.ie and specify the location in which they are seeking work.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media