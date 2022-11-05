BREAKING: Man in 80s killed in road traffic collision in Clare

GARDAÍ in Clare are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s was killed in a road traffic collision.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R352, Mountshannon, Co. Clare.

"At approximately 7:45pm this evening, Saturday 5th November 2022, a car collided with a pedestrian, a man in his 80s, who has since been pronounced dead," a garda spokesperson said.

The R352 is currently closed and local diversions are in place to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

This is the second fatal collision on Clare roads this week, following a 50-year-old man who was killed when a car and truck collided on Wednesday, November 3.

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this Saturday's collision in Mountshannon to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R352 between 7:30pm and 8:00pm today, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.