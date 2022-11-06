Clare hotel enjoys success at Irish Hotel Awards

THREE hotels across the Mid-West are celebrating after they took home awards at the Irish Hotel Awards which returned for the first time since Covid-19.

The Shannon Springs Hotel was named Airport Hotel of the Year at the gala awards ceremony while Lisa Glynn was named Marketing Manager of the Year.

Located just off the M18 motorway, the 63-bedroom hotel is easily accessible making it an ideal base whether travelling for business or leisure.

The Longcourt House Hotel in Newcastle West, County Limerick was named Local Hotel of the Year while Dermot Kelly, of the Great National South Court Hotel in Raheen, Limerick city was named General Manager of the Year.

Shane Smith, Director of NI Media who runs the Irish Hotel Awards commented: “The turmoil that we‘ve all been through was like nothing any one of us could have possibly imagined but thankfully the industry is getting back on its feet. This is of course great news for the sector and the standards that are being met, particularly considering staff shortages are simply outstanding.

Congratulating all of the winners and nominees, he added: "The people who attended (the awards ceremony) should be very proud, keeping a ship sailing with a captain and diminished crew is nothing less than a major achievement. We were also thrilled with the response to our Star Awards where hotel teams nominate members of their staff for an award. The respect, value and camaraderie that shone through when people were describing their colleagues was really heart-warming," he said.

The Irish Hotel Awards, which took place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone, were sponsored by AIBMS, Clearer Water and YesChef Magazine.