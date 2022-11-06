Clare family to feature on brand-new RTÉ television series

A CLARE family will feature as part of a brand-new RTÉ television series celebrating the horticulture industry.

Home Grown is a brand new 7-part series which celebrates the Irish Horticulture industry, presented by two of the sector's dedicated advocates, Kitty Scully and Colm O’Driscoll.

Kitty and Colm travel all over Ireland in search of stories that celebrate Irish Horticulture and growing in all its variety.

Kitty is in Scariff in Co Clare for programme two to feature on Monday, November 7, discovering how the Irish Seeds Savers Association preserve our heirloom and indigenous seeds.

Ireland is a world leader in mushroom production. The GAA has its own farm where turf is grown for the pitch. Cut foliage grown in Tralee is used by high end florists in London and other parts of Europe. Grapes grown in North Co Dublin are being turned into wine.

As well as stories about the different growers and producers, there are visits to inspirational gardens which are open to the public. This recognises the fact that, partly as a result of Covid, there has been a surge of interest in gardening.

"A career in horticulture is not for the faint-hearted as it embodies so many challenges" says Kitty.

"It was fascinating to hear stories on the ground, and refreshing to meet so many resilient, hard-working, charismatic characters; dedicated to keeping this often overlooked industry alive and embracing old and new innovative technologies in the process''.