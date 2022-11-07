Search

07 Nov 2022

Number of new cars registered in Clare this year revealed

Number of new cars registered in Clare this year revealed

Car registrations 2022 year-to-date revealed

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

07 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE NUMBER of new cars registered in County Clare so far this year has been revealed.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry has revealed that a total of 2,092 new cars have been registered in the Banner since the start of 2022, marking a 1% increase from last year's figure of 2071 for the same period.

Nationally, there has been 104, 056 cars sold, marking a 0.6% increase on last year, but a 10.4% decrease on 2019 figures.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations Brian Cooke, Director General SIMI said that new car registrations for the month of October are down 2.1% on the same month last year, while year to date the new car market is just marginally ahead (0.6%) of the corresponding period in 2021.

New car sales are still over 10% behind Pre-Covid 2019, with sales of commercials both Light (LCV) and Heavy Good Vehicles (HGVs), continue to remain subdued.

"As has been the case over the last two years, the electric car segment continues to grow strongly, with over 15,241 electric cars sold this year, an 83% increase on last year and a nearly four-fold increase on 2020.

"With hugely challenging emission reduction targets over the next decade, at both national and EU level, it is vital that EV sales continue to gather pace.

"In the short term, concerns over both increasing energy costs and raw material supply shortages have the potential to slow down the growth in EV sales.

"In this context it is essential that the Industry and Government work closely to create an environment where EVs remain not only a strong environmental choice but also a cost-effective choice for consumers and businesses," he said.

