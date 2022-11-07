Deaths in Clare - Monday, November 7, 2022

James Peter (JP) Shannon, Ballyvaskin, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, died unexpectedly at University College Hospital, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his father John, mother Bridget and sister Maureen (Mulhall, Thurles).

Sadly missed by his loving partner Mary, brother Michael, sister in law Mary, brother in law Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Church, Miltown Malbay, on Tuesday (8th November) from 6 o'clock with prayers at 8 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday (9th November) at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ballard Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Messages of sympathy can be expressed on the link below.

----------------------------

The death has occurred of Nonie Sexton (née Hurley) of Mount Scott, Mullagh, Clare.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Wife of the late Pakie.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Gerard and Joseph, daughters, Mary, Yvonne, Ita, Bernie, Barbara and Nuala, sons-in-law, Martin, John and Paddy, daughters-in-law, Elaine & Liz, sister Bridget (usa), nieces, nephews, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May Nonie rest in eternal peace in heaven.

Predeceased also by her son Martin, sisters Mary and Tessie & son-in-law, Jim.

Reposing at St. Mary's Church, Mullagh, this Tueday evening from 5.30pm with Funeral Prayers at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please for family and friends only.

Condolence can be left in the link below.

Nonie's Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to McMahon Funeral Directors Mullagh.

----------------------------

The death has occurred of Gerard McMahon of Camden Town, London, Kilfenora, Clare.

Gerard McMahon (Gerry), died on November 1st 2022, Camden Town, London and formerly of Kilfernora, Co. Clare, peacefully at University College Hospital, London.

Beloved husband to Mary McMahon (Nee McMamamon, Tiernaur, Newport, Co. Mayo), adored Dad of Gerrard, Sean and Jane and Grandad to his 7 wonderful grandchildren, deeply regretted by brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace Gerard (Gerry)

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 8th November, at 12 noon at Our Lady of Hal, Arlington Road, Camden Town, NW1.

Remains reposing on Friday 11th November at St. Dominick’s Funeral home, Newport, Co. Mayo from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Brendan’s Church, Tiernuar, Co. Mayo.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, 12th November, at 11am in St. Brendan’s Church, Tiernaur, Co.Mayo.

Gerard will be laid to rest afterwards in Killeen Cemetery.

Please adhere to the current Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks and no hand shaking please. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies to the family can leave a message by clicking on the link below. Enquiries to Thomas Moran & Sons, Castlebar 087 2364598 / 094 90 21231.

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas Dillon Jnr., Holbrook, Boston, USA and formerly of Ballybeg, Clarecastle, Co. Clare.

Thomas Jnr. passed away suddenly on the 3rd November 2022. Dearly missed and cherished by his beloved wife Joyce and their wonderful children Chloe and Brandon.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tom and Mary (Ballybeg), his brother John (Milltown, Co. Kerry) and sister Anne-Marie Kennedy (London). Remembering also at this time his sister, Baby Patricia who predeceased him. Thomas Jnr. will be lovingly remembered by his nieces Aobhadh, Katelyn and Kaylee, his nephews Theodore and Kingsley, sisters-in-law Catherine (Kerry) and Vikki Fan (USA) , brothers-in-law Adrian (London) and Gary (USA), Father and Mother-in-Law David and Jeanette (USA), aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and many friends both in County Clare and in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Clarecastle on Thursday (10th November) from 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (11th November) at 12 noon followed by Private Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Clarecastle Daycare Centre. Thomas’ Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

House and Crematorium Strictly Private Please.

Messages of sympathy to Thomas’ family can be left by clicking on the link below or private messages of sympathy or memories of Thomas can be emailed to info@murphysfuneralhome.ie.

Enquiries to: Murphy Funeral Directors (065) 6839002

-----------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Conlon (née Slattery) of Shrygarrow, Newtownforbes, Longford / Quin, Clare.

Mary died peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family on Sunday, 6th of November, 2022.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband John, daughter Bernadette, parents, brothers and sister. Mary will always be remembered with love by her family, son John, daughters Eileen and Lorraine, son-in-law David McVeigh, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Mathew, Thomas, Megan, James, Emma, Beth, Shannon and Abby, brothers Pat, John and Michael, sisters Kathleen, Phylis and Breda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

Rest in Peace Mary.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St., Longford, on Wednesday 9th from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortage will arrive to St.Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, on Thursday 10th for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in the local cemetery.

Family home private please.

-----------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.