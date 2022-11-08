Deaths in Clare - Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Niel Casey of Willow Park, Ennis, Clare.



Niel Casey, Willow Park, Ennis, Co. Clare died on Nov. 7th 2022 (peacefully) at home after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving parents Neil and Lucy, sisters and brothers; Laoise, Aoife, Shane, David and Maria, grandfather John (Casey), grandmother Nora (Griffin), uncles, aunt, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many wonderful friends.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at his home on Wednesday (9th Nov.) for family and friends only, from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Ennis, on Thursday morning (10th Nov.) for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

May He Rest in Peace.

For those unable to attend, The Funeral Mass can be viewed live using the link below.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

