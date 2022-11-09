Clare weather - Wednesday, November 9, 2022

TODAY in Clare will be bright to start with showers becoming more isolated during the morning.

Cloud will increase in the afternoon and patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in western parts of the province. It will be a rather breezy day with freshening southwesterly winds. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

National Outlook

Overview: Mild with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times and possibly leading to localised flooding.

Tonight: A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards across the country. Becoming rather breezy in fresh southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Thursday: Mild, humid and blustery with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in fresh to strong southwest winds.

Thursday night: Cloudy with rain turning more persistent and possibly heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding. A very mild night with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Friday: Another mild and cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, most persistent and heaviest over the western half of the country with localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Friday night: Rain will continue into Friday night with an ongoing risk of flooding. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees with southerly winds easing moderate.

Saturday: On Saturday, rain will mostly be confined to the western half of the country with some drier spells developing further to the east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in moderate southeast to south winds.

Further outlook: Current indications suggest that Sunday and the early days of next week will bring further showers and spells of rain. Staying mild with temperatures in the low to mid-teens.