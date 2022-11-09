Deaths in Clare - Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Stephen Pattie of Ogonnelloe, Clare / Killaloe, Clare.



Died peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Gillian, brother Simon, brother in law John, nieces Lisa, Kristina, and Sally and their partners Sean and Paul, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Stephen's gentle Soul rest in Peace.

Reposing in Lynchs Funeral Home this Thursday, the 10th of November, at 6:30pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe at 11am for Funeral Mass , burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe.

If you would like to leave a personal message please do so in the link below.

----------------------------

The death has occurred of Jenny Murphy (nee Tubridy), Leadmore, Kilrush, Co. Clare, in the kind care of Staff at St. Senan's Nursing Home, Kilrush.

Deeply regretted by her sons Tony, Brendan and Senan, daughters-in-law Mary Margaret, Mary and Lorraine, brother Michael, sister Bernie, grandchildren Kevin, Niamh, Brian, Sinead, Jessica, Leah, Jenna and Natalie, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St. Senan's Church, Kilrush on Thursday evening from 5 o'clock with Prayers at 7 o'clock.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in New Shanakyle Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on the link below.

-----------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here.