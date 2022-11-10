Shannon Airport marketing campaign up for prestigious national award

SHANNON Airport’s Summer 2022 marketing campaign is in the running for a prestigious national digital marketing award.

The airport campaign has been shortlisted under the “best use of mobile” category at the Digital Marketing Awards 2022.

Now in its 19th year, the Digital Media Awards are one of the most prestigious digital awards in Ireland and recognise creativity and innovation across multiple areas which include digital content creation, advertising, mobile media and more.

The campaign, which was produced by creative agency Connolly Partners, in collaboration with The Shannon Airport Group marketing team, featured a 360-degree interactive social post across Facebook.

The post which was used to promote The Shannon Airport Ultimate New York Weekend Competition, asked viewers to pan across and answer what destinations they could find within the image of suitcases in a bedroom.

Head of Marketing for the Shannon Airport Group, Tim Ryan said: “We are delighted this campaign is up for ‘the best use of mobile’ award. We are up against some tough competition with Guinness, Bulmer’s, VHI, Specsavers, An Post and uGlow."

The concept was based on making people smile and driving that interaction between the group and their audience.

"We are extremely fortunate to work with Connelly Partners, who have been instrumental in conceptualising and producing this campaign," Mr Ryan said.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Friday November 11, in the Convention Centre at The Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin.