11 Nov 2022

Clare weather - Friday, November 11, 2022

Clare weather - Friday, November 11, 2022

Clare weather

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

11 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

MOSTLY cloudy in Clare with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Another mild and windy day with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in strong southerly winds, with gales along windward coasts.

National Outlook
Overview: Staying unsettled with rain or showers at times.

Tonight: On Friday night, outbreaks of rain will spread northwards across the country, with heavy falls possible in parts of the south or west. Some dry periods too. It will be another mild night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. Light southerly winds will increase moderate overnight.

Saturday: Plenty of cloud about on Saturday morning with outbreaks of rain to start, mainly over the western half of the country. Rain will largely clear to dry weather for the afternoon and evening with hazy sunny spells developing. Staying mild with highs of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate south or southeast breezes. Winds will freshen later in the west and southwest. Generally dry overnight apart from a few patches or light rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with southeast winds increasing fresh and gusty.

Sunday: It looks set to be breezy on Sunday and largely dry to start with a mix of cloud and some hazy sunny spells. There will likely be rain however in western and southwestern coastal areas, spreading elsewhere especially later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds. Rain is expected become widespread on Sunday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southeast breezes.

Monday: Current indications suggest that there will be good dry and sunny spells during the day on Monday, with isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in moderate southerly winds.
Turning wetter and possibly windy Monday night from the southwest.

Further outlook: There is some uncertainty from Tuesday onwards but current indications suggest that Tuesday will be a rather wet and windy day with the unsettled weather continuing through the working week.

