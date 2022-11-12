Brand-new traditional music series to showcase Clare music school

A BRAND-NEW traditional music series is highlighting the beauty of song and dance in County Clare.

The new show, Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, will showcase the festive summer school which took place in July 2022 and will feature entertaining high-end performances and fascinating conversation against this very alluring backdrop.

Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy will air on Sunday nights at 9.30pm for 4 weeks on TG4, beginning on November 20.

As a festival, Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy showcases every single aspect of the tradition – the learners, the festival enthusiasts, the dancers, the singers, the discerning listeners, the younger modern players, and the professionals.

Now celebrating 50 years, it continues to attract international crowds and huge talent into the tiny West Clare town of Miltown Malbay year on year without fail.

It has become something of a Mecca of Music, and this exciting new series showcases the diversity of sights and sounds that can be found there annually.

Each episode of this new musically exciting series will take us from morning to night during a day at the summer school and features music, song, dance, and chat from a variety of characters from across the globe.

Local contributions come from various performers, members of the organising committee and business owners who all showcase the incredible energy that befalls the town for that one week annually.