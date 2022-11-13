Clare weather - Sunday, November 13, 2022

Clare weather
IT LOOKS set to be breezy today in Calare and largely dry to start with a mix of cloud and some hazy sunny spells.
There will likely be rain however in western and southwestern coastal areas, spreading elsewhere especially later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh and gusty southeast winds.
Rain is expected become widespread on Sunday night. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southeast breezes.
Monday: Current indications suggest that there will be good dry and sunny spells during the day on Monday, with isolated showers.
Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in moderate southerly winds. Turning wetter and possibly windy Monday night from the southwest.
Further outlook: There is some uncertainty from Tuesday onwards but current indications suggest that Tuesday will be a rather wet and windy day with the unsettled weather continuing through the working week.
