Rethink Ireland announce social impact fund for nine non-profit organisations

Rethink Ireland announced the funding, that will benefit nine non-profit organisations
A SOCIAL impact fund benefitting nine innovative non-profit organisations in Munster has been announced from Clare.
Awardees of Rethink Ireland’s €750,000 Impact Fund for Munster were announced at EI Electronics, Shannon, County Clare.
The awarded funding was distributed with a focus on improving physical and mental wellbeing for communities in the region.
The Fund was created in partnership with the Parkes Family (Limerick), the Sunflower Charitable Foundation, EI Electronics, Community Foundation for Ireland, and a number of private donors.
It also includes matching funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development via the Dormant Accounts Fund.
This will back nine charitable projects to provide support for children and youth in high-risk groups, people with Down Syndrome, those in temporary accommodation, and bereavement care.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.