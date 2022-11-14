Search

14 Nov 2022

Clare town named Ireland's friendliest place at national awards ceremony

O' Connell Street, Ennis, County Clare

Cian Ó Broin

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A CLARE town has been named as Ireland's friendliest place to visit at a retail excellence award.

Ennis has officially been named as Ireland's Friendliest place to visit at the Retail Ireland Excellence Awards 2022.

The capital town was congratulated after being listed as one of five finalists at the Galmont Hotel in Galway, on Saturday, November 12. The other finalists were Moynalty and Ashbourne in Meath, Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim and Monaghan town.

Ennis previously won the award for Ireland's Friendliest Place in 2018.

Clare projects receive millions in funding for rural regeneration

Cathal Crowe TD, taking to Twitter to congratulate the traders in the town in contributing to the award, said: 

"Take a bow again Ennis! Huge congrats to the town’s retailers, businesses people, workers and residents on being crowned Ireland’s Friendliest Town."

Retail Excellence Ireland is Ireland's largest Retail body, with more than 2,000 members and 13,000 stores.

