Clare town named Ireland's friendliest place at national awards ceremony

O' Connell Street, Ennis, County Clare
A CLARE town has been named as Ireland's friendliest place to visit at a retail excellence award.
Ennis has officially been named as Ireland's Friendliest place to visit at the Retail Ireland Excellence Awards 2022.
Going back to the banner county - #Ennis - is crowned Ireland's Friendliest Place 2022! Presented by @damien_english https://t.co/CFcdvvNQ76 #GoVisit #REIAwards2022 #backedbyAIBMS @experienceennis @ClareCoco pic.twitter.com/zpasIdZRON— Retail Excellence Ireland (@RetailExIreland) November 12, 2022
The capital town was congratulated after being listed as one of five finalists at the Galmont Hotel in Galway, on Saturday, November 12. The other finalists were Moynalty and Ashbourne in Meath, Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim and Monaghan town.
Ennis previously won the award for Ireland's Friendliest Place in 2018.
Cathal Crowe TD, taking to Twitter to congratulate the traders in the town in contributing to the award, said:
"Take a bow again Ennis! Huge congrats to the town’s retailers, businesses people, workers and residents on being crowned Ireland’s Friendliest Town."
Retail Excellence Ireland is Ireland's largest Retail body, with more than 2,000 members and 13,000 stores.
