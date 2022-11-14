Deaths in Clare - Monday, November 14, 2022

May they rest in peace
The death has occurred of Philomena Organ (née Kelleher) of Cahersherkin, Ennistymon, Clare.
Philomena died onn13th November 2022, peacefully at St. Dominic Savio Nursing Home, Liscannor.
Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and son Michael Junior, sadly missed by her sons Dan and Brendan, daughters Mary, Eileen, Patricia, Christina, Vera, Bridget and Anne, granchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Willie (Dublin), sons-in-law, daugthers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace.
Reposing at Linnane's Funeral Home this Tuesday the 15th of November from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to Ennistymon Church for prayers.
Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Ennistymon.
