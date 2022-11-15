Clare scientist leading the way in clean water quality for Midlands

A COUNTY Clare scientist leading the way in ensuring that the Midlands has clean drinking water is encouraging students to consider a future career in science.

Science week, which runs from November 13-20, focuses on the theme of ‘Infinite Possibilities’, focusing on how science can improve our lives and help us to make positive choices that will impact the environment, our health, and our quality of life.

As part of Science Week, Irish Water is profiling several of their most innovative and ground-breaking scientists and the vital work they do in the water and wastewater industry.

For John Leamy, Drinking Water Compliance Lead at Irish Water said: “Science in its purest form is the pursuit of truth.”

Originally from Clare, he has been based in Kilcormac, Co Offaly for most of his working life. It is John’s mission to ensure that the water that flows from taps in the Midlands, and across the country is clean and safe to drink.

He leads an expert team of specialised scientists at Irish Water that have in-depth knowledge into the chemical and physical processes involved in treating water.

Speaking about his role at Irish Water, John Leamy said every year Irish Water conducts approximately 180,000 tests from 9,000 samples across 730 supplies.

John stated: "The role of science in ensuring clean and safe drinking water to the people in the Midlands and across Ireland can never be underestimated nor taken for granted.”

John has had a varied career to date across a wide range of industries and organisations, however all positions have been rooted in scientific, technical, and engineering disciplines.

When he joined the Irish Water family in 2013, he was responsible for delivering Irish Water’s first ever Chemicals Framework and oversaw the migration of all Local Authority electricity accounts to Irish Water. Since 2014 drinking water compliance is what drives John’s passion for finding scientific solutions to protecting Ireland’s water supply.

John Leamy’s role involves regular engagement with numerous local and national stakeholders.

John would strongly encourage students in his native Clare, the Midlands and across the country to consider a career in science.

“Some of the most significant advances made by humanity have been rooted in science. The technology we all take for granted today started off as an observation that turned into an experiment, that turned into findings, that turned into an application for humankind.”

Living in an uncertain world, where the climate crisis dominates the agenda both in Ireland and internationally, scientists will be at the forefront across many disciplines to provide solutions for the new realities we live in.

For John, delivering safe and clean drinking water in a sustainable manner is essential to future-proof this precious resource for generations to come.

For further information on Irish Water’s events throughout the country as part of Science Week, visit here.