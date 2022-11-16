Search

16 Nov 2022

Clare weather - Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

16 Nov 2022 9:33 AM

MIST AND fog will clear most parts this morning in Clare but may linger in a few spots into the early afternoon.

Dry for a time with sunny spells. It will become cloudier in the afternoon as rain spreads from the south to affect most parts of Munster.

Top temperatures of 7 to 10 Celsius. Light to moderate south to southeast winds will become easterly in the afternoon, then back north to north-westerly during the evening with fresh winds developing near the south coast.

National Outlook
OVERVIEW: Changeable and mostly unsettled. Near average temperatures.

TONIGHT: Rain continuing in the south and southeast, gradually clearing into the Irish Sea overnight. Dry and clear spells elsewhere with scattered showers. Light to moderate northerly winds, possible windier in the east and southeast. Lowest temperatures generally between 1 and 5 degrees.

THURSDAY: A mixed day of sunny spells and occasional showers for most areas. Cloudier however in Ulster with rain in the northeast. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Moderate westerly winds, fresher near coasts.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lingering cloud and rain will eventually clear the northeast with clear spells across the country, and scattered showers in Atlantic counties. Light to moderate westerly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.

FRIDAY: Good sunny spells on Friday with passing showers, driest in the east of the country. Light to moderate southwest breezes. Feeling chilly with afternoon highs of 6 to 9 degrees. Friday night will be cold with a widespread frost likely in largely calm and clear conditions. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

SATURDAY: Becoming very breezy or windy on Saturday in strengthening southerly winds with a spell of persistent rain developing. Highs of 7 to 11 degrees. Becoming drier Saturday night as winds ease and clear spells and occasional showers develop.

SUNDAY: Showery conditions with some sunny spells in a moderate westerly airflow. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees.

