Search

16 Nov 2022

Year on year sales decrease in Q3 2022 for housing market in Clare

Year on year sale decrease for housing market in Clare

The figures were revealed in a Q3 2022 Housing Market Report by Valuemyhome

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

16 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

COUNTY Clare saw the highest year on year house sales decline between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022, a new market report revealed.

The Housing Market Report Q3 2022 was conducted by Valuemyhome and highlighted that ationally, prices have risen 9.5% from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022. In the year's third quarter, sales prices are up 9.5% vs the same period in 2021.

Clare projects receive millions in funding for rural regeneration

The median price for a property in Ireland is €301K, +€26K vs the same period in 2021. The last 6 weeks of Q3 saw a consistent downward trend.

County Clare was listed as having the highest year on year sales decline, with a reduction of 22% between Q3 2021 (327) and Q3 2022 (255), while County Offally saw the highest year on year growth of 20.5%.

The average house price in Q3 2021 in the Banner county was €197,000. In Q2 of 2022, this rose to €225,000, which remained the same in Q3 2022. A 14.2% year on year increase was seen overall in the county.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media