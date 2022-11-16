Year on year sales decrease in Q3 2022 for housing market in Clare

The figures were revealed in a Q3 2022 Housing Market Report by Valuemyhome
COUNTY Clare saw the highest year on year house sales decline between Q3 2021 and Q3 2022, a new market report revealed.
The Housing Market Report Q3 2022 was conducted by Valuemyhome and highlighted that ationally, prices have risen 9.5% from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022. In the year's third quarter, sales prices are up 9.5% vs the same period in 2021.
The median price for a property in Ireland is €301K, +€26K vs the same period in 2021. The last 6 weeks of Q3 saw a consistent downward trend.
County Clare was listed as having the highest year on year sales decline, with a reduction of 22% between Q3 2021 (327) and Q3 2022 (255), while County Offally saw the highest year on year growth of 20.5%.
The average house price in Q3 2021 in the Banner county was €197,000. In Q2 of 2022, this rose to €225,000, which remained the same in Q3 2022. A 14.2% year on year increase was seen overall in the county.
