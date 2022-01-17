Clare public's input sought for County Development Plan 2023-2029

Members of the Clare public are being asked to provide input on the Draft Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029.

A series of public consultation events will take place across the county subject to public health guidelines over the coming weeks, commencing on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The events form part of a public consultation period during which members of the public are invited to view and make submissions to the Plan.

The County Development Plan sets out the overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of the county over a six-year period.

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr PJ Ryan, is urging members of the public to take the opportunity to view the Draft Plan, which is currently on public display, and to attend the upcoming public consultation events.

Cllr Ryan said: “The preparation of this Draft Plan has come at a very challenging time across all sectors of our county as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. There has been a profound change in the way we work, shop, communicate with one another, socialise and function as communities. The pandemic and the resulting restrictions have had a significant impact on almost every aspect of our lives. Never has there been such a need for a forward planning policy document as there is now.

“The recovery of our economy, rebuilding of our society, renewing of our communities and our response to the wide-ranging challenges we face will be crucial for the overall development of our county into the future.

“I encourage all people of County Clare and those with an interest in our county to become involved in the Clare County Development Plan making process. The coming weeks present an important opportunity to review the Draft Plan, to make your views and opinions known and to have them taken into account. Working together, we can achieve a shared vision for the future development of County Clare in a post-pandemic world.”

Liam Conneally, Director of Economic Development, Clare County Council, said: “It is important that members of the public and communities throughout County Clare have their say in the future of the county. The consultation events will be an opportunity for people to examine the Draft Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029 and meet Council staff who can answer any questions they may have. The Plan will influence the future development of local areas throughout County Clare so I urge members of the public to participate.”

Helen Quinn, Acting Senior Planner, Clare County Council, said: “The preparation of the County Development Plan is an inclusive process and we are asking members of the public to get involved. The purpose of this draft consultation stage is for people to give their views on the Draft Plan and its associated documents, as well as key strategic and local issues. These include population and housing, economic and enterprise development, tourism and retail development, towns and villages, rural development, transport and infrastructure, built and natural heritage, landscape and green infrastructure, climate action, renewable energy and environment, social, community and cultural development, and land use zoning.”

Nine public consultation events on the Draft Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029 will take place as follows, subject to Covid-19 guidance in place at the time:

A copy of the Draft Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029 with associated Environmental Report and Natura Impact Report will be on public display until 28th March, 2022, and is available to view online and may also be inspected during normal opening hours at the following locations:

• Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis

• Shannon Municipal District Office, Town Hall, Shannon

• West Clare Municipal District Office, Town Hall, The Square, Kilrush

• Ennistymon Area Office, Ennis Road, Ennistymon

• Killaloe Municipal District Office, Mountshannon Road, Scarriff, and

• At all public libraries in County Clare during opening hours.

Copies of the Draft Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029 are also available for purchase from the Planning Department.

Submissions on the Draft Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029 will be accepted from members of the public and prescribed stakeholders up until 4.00pm on Monday, 28th March, 2022.

To view the Plan and for further information on making a submission or observation, please visit https://clarecdp2023-2029. clarecoco.ie/stage2-draft/ display/