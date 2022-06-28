Search

29 Jun 2022

Michael Vaughan ‘steps back’ from BBC work after staff raise concerns

Michael Vaughan ‘steps back’ from BBC work after staff raise concerns

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 11:09 PM

Michael Vaughan has decided to step back from his commentary work with the BBC “for the time being”.

Former England captain Vaughan had been suspended by the BBC after he was implicated in allegations of racism at Yorkshire, in the scandal sparked by Azeem Rafiq’s claims of prolonged abuse at the county.

Vaughan was stood down by the BBC in November last year after allegations of racism from Rafiq, who claimed the former England skipper told a group of Muslim players in 2009 there were “too many of you lot, we need to do something about it”.

Earlier this month, Yorkshire and “a number of individuals” were charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following an investigation into allegations of historic racism.

Vaughan has not been named among those charged and categorically denies all allegations.

The 47-year-old returned to the BBC’s Test Match Special coverage for England’s three-Test series against New Zealand.

The BBC subsequently acknowledged staff had “raised concerns” after an in-house diversity group reportedly criticised the former Yorkshire batter resuming commentary duties.

On Tuesday evening, Vaughan posted a statement on his Twitter account explaining why he felt it best to temporarily remove himself from the spotlight.

Vaughan said: “On numerous occasions, I have put on record my views on the issues concerning YCCC.

“It is always regrettable when commentary on matters off the field take the focus away from what’s happening on the field.

“In view of the ongoing dialogue on the subject, I have taken the decision to step back from my work with the BBC for the time being.

“The key driver for this is my concern for the wellbeing of my family members and my wish to protect their family life.

“Stepping back temporarily is also in the interests of the game and I hope that it will minimise any difficulties for my work colleagues.”

Following Vaughan’s announcement, the BBC said in a statement: “Following conversations with Michael Vaughan we have accepted his decision to step away from our cricket coverage.

“This is a decision we respect and understand. Michael remains under contract to the BBC.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media