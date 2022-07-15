Search

15 Jul 2022

Sophia Dunkley helps England seal ODI series victory with maiden century

Sophia Dunkley helps England seal ODI series victory with maiden century

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Jul 2022 10:25 PM

Sophia Dunkley’s maiden hundred for England helped inflict a crushing 114-run defeat on South Africa in Bristol to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series.

Dunkley made the most of her recent promotion to number three to smash 107 from 93 balls with Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb and Nat Sciver also hitting half-centuries.

It helped England post 337 for five and Charlie Dean’s four-fer ensured South Africa fell well short of their target with the tourists dismissed for 223 at the end of the 41st over to give Heather Knight’s side victory in the ODI series.

Beaumont (58) and Lamb (67) took centre stage at the start of the day-nighter with both passing fifty in a century stand for the first wicket before Chloe Tyron sent them back to the pavilion.

It brought Dunkley to the crease and she continued her remarkable rise since her international debut last year with a 142-run partnership for the third wicket alongside Sciver, who struck a rapid 63 off 47 balls.

With the innings coming to a close and 300-mark already hit, Dunkley seized her moment in the 48th over with a leg-side boundary followed by a single into the on-side to bring up a memorable first three figures in England colours.

South Africa made a strong start in pursuit of 338 at the County Ground and with experienced duo Kate Cross and Katherine Brunt rested for this match, the onus was on ODI debutants Issy Wong and Lauren Ball.

Laura Wolvaardt took the attack to England initially and blitzed her way to 55 before Dean had her and the rest of the top-order in a spin.

Dean claimed four for 53 and Wong provided able support with three for 36.

Sophie Ecclestone brought any faint South African hopes to an end when she dismissed Marizanne Kapp following an entertaining 73 and concluded proceedings soon after to secure an emphatic win.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media