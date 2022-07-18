World Cup heroics and jaw-dropping belligerence – Ben Stokes’ best ODI moments

England Test captain Ben Stokes has taken the shock decision to retire from one-day internationals and will bow out with a final match at his home ground of Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.
Stokes has enjoyed several outstanding moments in the 50-over format and the undoubted peak came with a star turn in the 2019 World Cup final, leading England to an improbable win over New Zealand at Lord’s.
Here, the PA news agency looks at Stokes’ five best performances in an ODI shirt.
Tied scores, super over, boundary countback. None of it would have happened without a tour de force innings for the ages from Stokes as he rescued England from more World Cup final heartache. As wickets tumbled around him, Stokes hustled and battled his way to 84 not out to keep his side afloat before defying fatigue to return for the one-over shootout as England won by “the barest of all margins”.
“No way! No, no way! You cannot do that, Ben Stokes.” Nasser Hussain captured the mood of every onlooker after Stokes’ remarkable leap and one-handed grab to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo in England’s World Cup opening 104-run win. He top-scored with 89 and took two for 12 as his golden summer started with a bang but that catch at the Kia Oval was one of the highlight reel moments of the tournament.
Stokes’ defiance was one of the few positives from the 2013-14 Ashes. Weeks after a breakout century in Perth – England’s only ton during the Test series – he returned to the WACA to put Australia to the sword again. He followed up his 70 with the key wickets of Australia captain George Bailey, big-hitting Glenn Maxwell and dangerous lower-order pair James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson in a 57-run win.
England had already guaranteed progression to the Champions Trophy semi-finals but were in danger of losing their final group match, slipping to 35 for three chasing 280 when Stokes walked out to bat at Edgbaston. Not one to rest on his laurels, he thumped 13 fours and two sixes in a typically assertive 102 not out that sealed a one-sided victory. Remarkably this was his third and final ODI century.
Statistics can obscure the bigger picture and this was certainly the case with Stokes. Jonny Bairstow’s century led England to a six-wicket victory in Pune but Stokes’ jaw-dropping belligerence in his 99 off 52 balls was captivating. There were 10 sixes in total in a whirlwind innings that was a perfect demonstration of England’s adherence to captain Eoin Morgan’s adventurous approach to batting.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.