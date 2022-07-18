Search

18 Jul 2022

Tammy Beaumont hits superb century as England hammer South Africa in third ODI

18 Jul 2022 10:48 PM

Tammy Beaumont scored a stunning century as England took an 8-2 series lead with a 109-run victory over South Africa in the third one-day international at Leicester.

In the sweltering heat, England stormed to their fifth-highest one-day international total after being put in to bat, and their 371 for seven proved too much for the Proteas.

England’s opening pair of Emma Lamb and Beaumont put on 149 before the loss of the first wicket in the 23rd over, with Kent-born batter Beaumont going on to make 119 from 107 deliveries, her ninth ODI century.

South Africa started their chase brightly and yet again, Marizanne Kapp batted well, and Chloe Tryon top-scored with 70, however the visitors only made 262.

On the hottest day of the year so far extra drinks breaks were introduced, but England thrived, moving 8-2 ahead in the series, with only three T20s – worth two points each – left to play before the Commonwealth Games.

In the first innings, Lamb brought up her second half-century in five ODI matches to continue her impressive run of form since coming into the side, finishing with 65 from 66 balls.

In fact despite the intense weather, all of England’s top four made half-centuries, with Sophia Dunkley impressing after being promoted to number three with all-rounder Nat Sciver rested, hitting 51.

Heather Knight also brought up her own personal milestone, scoring 63, while Danni Wyatt added an important 33 from just 14 deliveries at the back end of the England innings.

In reply, South Africa started their chase in emphatic fashion, hitting 15 off the first two overs, with Laura Wolvaardt making 56 from 51 at the top of the order to give her side a solid platform.

However, the loss of wickets saw the Proteas struggle to keep up with the run rate before a solid partnership between Kapp and Tryon.

Kapp followed up her knock of 73 in the previous match with another half-century, from 41 deliveries in a 110-run partnership that briefly threatened to push the game into a close final few overs.

However, Kapp was out for 62, and Tryon did not last too much longer before getting caught off Charlie Dean.

The England off-spinner finished as the pick of the bowlers with three for 42, including the wickets of Wolvaardt and Steyn, while Lamb also finished with three wickets.

